No new textbooks for Classes 10th, 11th in the current academic session: NCERT

The Council confirmed that new textbooks for classes 1 to 8 have already been developed and are available in both print and digital formats.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued an advisory informing about the phased rollout of new textbooks under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. In the notice, it apprised the students of Classes 10 and 11 that new textbooks will be introduced from the academic session 2027-28 onwards, rather than the current academic session.

The Council confirmed that new textbooks for classes 1 to 8 have already been developed and are available in both print and digital formats. While for class 9, NCERT says new textbooks are under development and will be made available from the 2026–27 academic session onwards. Draft syllabi for class 9, based on NCF-SE 2023 recommendations, have been published on the official NCERT website for reference and feedback from educators.