NCERT textbook delays, application-based exams widen curriculum gap, says parliamentary panel

A parliamentary panel has flagged a significant gap between curriculum design and implementation for Classes 9 to 12, highlighting how the non-availability of new textbooks and application-based Board examination patterns are creating academic stress and confusion among students, particularly those appearing for the Class 10 and 12 examinations.

The observations are part of the Tenth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) on ‘Budget and Policy Aspects for Providing Affordable and Quality Education in the Country including Review of CBSE’, which was presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The committee noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has aligned the curriculum for Grades 9 to 12 with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023.

However, it said there was a significant gap between curriculum design and implementation as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) was still in the process of rolling out new textbooks for Classes 9 to 12.

As a result, schools are often required to teach an updated, higher-order curriculum while relying on older study materials, the panel noted.

“The non-availability of textbooks and newer, application-based Board examination patterns are creating significant academic stress and confusion for students especially for the students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 examinations,” the committee said.

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The panel urged the Ministry of Education to take immediate steps to address the transition gap by fast-tracking the development, printing and nationwide distribution of the remaining new textbooks.

It also asked NCERT to work in coordination with CBSE to ensure the successful implementation of the new initiatives.

The committee recommended launching a nationwide teacher-capacity building programme to train educators in application-based pedagogy.

Teacher training

On teacher capacity building under CBSE, the committee noted that the Board conducts capacity-building programmes nationwide to support teachers’ professional development. Teachers and principals are required to complete a minimum of 50 hours of training every year, covering areas such as core values and ethics, subject knowledge and teaching practices.

The panel appreciated CBSE for training more than 11 million participants through online and offline modes over the past five years and for providing the training free of cost to government school teachers.

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However, it expressed concern over the sharp decline in online teacher training, from more than 5.3 million teachers in 2022 to around 1,62,814 in 2025.

The committee also noted that while teachers in government schools receive free training, teachers in private affiliated schools, particularly in rural and difficult areas, have to pay the general training fee as well as an additional Rs 700 per teacher for single-day workshops.

“Some of the non-government schools in rural or semi-urban areas do not have enough budgetary resources to send their teachers on paid trainings,” the report said.

The committee recommended that the ministry maintain continuity in teacher-capacity building programmes and set year-wise targets for training to ensure that teachers complete the required programmes within a defined timeframe.

It also recommended reviewing teacher-training fees so that teachers from financially constrained private schools, especially those in rural areas, can participate in online training programmes.

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CBSE enrolment, examination fees

The panel also flagged a decline in student enrolment in secondary and higher secondary classes.

According to the report, 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 examination and 16,33,730 for the Class 12 examination in 2024. In 2025, the corresponding figures increased to 23,85,079 for Class 10 and 17,04,367 for Class 12.

The committee noted that CBSE exempts visually impaired candidates from examination fees but maintains a uniform fee structure for other students. The fee is Rs 1,600 for five subjects for students appearing in India.

It said CBSE does not currently provide financial concessions or fee waivers for socio-economically disadvantaged students.

The committee recommended introducing targeted fee waivers or exemptions for economically weaker sections and socially disadvantaged groups to reduce the financial burden and help students continue their education.

It also recommended greater transparency in CBSE answer-sheet evaluation by publishing standardised and objective evaluation procedures.

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The panel further recommended that CBSE’s digital infrastructure under Pariksha Sangam be upgraded continuously to ensure security and efficiency, not only for Board examinations but also for major national selection tests such as the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST).

Education spending

On public expenditure on education, the committee noted that one of the key objectives of NEP 2020 is to increase public spending on education to 6 per cent of GDP.

However, combined spending by the Centre and states currently stands at 4.1 per cent of GDP, indicating a persistent gap as NEP 2020 enters its final year of implementation.

The Union Budget 2026-27 allocated Rs 1,39,286 crore to the Ministry of Education, an increase of 8.27 per cent over the previous year.

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The committee noted that the budget share of the Department of School Education and Literacy in 2024-25 was only 1.52 per cent of the total budgetary allocation, against the overall 4.1 per cent of GDP spent on education.

The panel said education forms the foundation for national growth and development and that creating a large pool of literate and educated citizens is essential for the country’s progress.

It recommended adequate budgetary allocations to address challenges related to infrastructure, educational outcomes and the overall quality of education.

The committee also recommended that the ministry establish a dedicated, time-bound financial roadmap requiring both the Centre and states to increase education spending.

“To bridge the GDP gap, the Ministry should move away from marginal incremental budgeting and ensure a mandatory annual baseline increase of 10% in the education budget to gradually converge with the 6% GDP target,” it said.

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As the second phase of NEP implementation moves forward, the committee also recommended creating a specialised, non-lapsable education fund to support long-term infrastructure development, digital expansion and inclusive education across financial years without the risk of funds lapsing.