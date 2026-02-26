NCERT scrambles to contact all 38 buyers of book, gets back 16 copies

Those who bought the Class 8 social science textbook (now withdrawn) from the NCERT counter on Monday were contacted between Tuesday and Wednesday and asked to return the copy, citing an “issue” with it.

A staffer who works at the counter said on Wednesday that an official in the NCERT publication division had asked them to contact all buyers of the book and ask them to return the copy.

“A total of 38 copies were sold on Monday. Sixteen have been returned. In three cases, there was no contact number and details were sought from the bank based on UPI IDs,” the staffer said, adding that “there’s an order from the Ministry to take the book back”.