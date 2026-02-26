NCERT scrambles to contact all 38 buyers of book, gets back 16 copies

Written by: Abhinaya Harigovind
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 05:36 AM IST
NCERT scrambles to contact all 38 buyers of book, gets back 16 copiesThe section in NCERT’s Social Science textbook for Class 8.
Those who bought the Class 8 social science textbook (now withdrawn) from the NCERT counter on Monday were contacted between Tuesday and Wednesday and asked to return the copy, citing an “issue” with it.

A staffer who works at the counter said on Wednesday that an official in the NCERT publication division had asked them to contact all buyers of the book and ask them to return the copy.

“A total of 38 copies were sold on Monday. Sixteen have been returned. In three cases, there was no contact number and details were sought from the bank based on UPI IDs,” the staffer said, adding that “there’s an order from the Ministry to take the book back”.

NCERT Director D P Saklani did not respond to calls and a message from The Indian Express seeking his comment on the decision to recall the book from the buyers.

On Wednesday, sources in the Education Ministry said no copy of the NCERT book was sold on Tuesday.

A chapter — 'The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society' — in the book (Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Part 2) features a section on challenges faced by the judicial system, listing a huge backlog and corruption.

A chapter — ‘The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society’ — in the book (Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Part 2) features a section on challenges faced by the judicial system, listing a huge backlog and corruption.

On Wednesday, CJI Surya Kant took serious exception to the content and said he will “not allow anyone on earth to play with the integrity and to defame the institution”.

 

