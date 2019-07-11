NCERT RIE CEE results 2019 declared, how to check via website

NCERT RIE CEE results 2019: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has declared the results for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE-2019). The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website cee.kar.nic.in.

NCERT CEE was conducted on June 9 in 35 cities across the country. The examination is being conducted to gain admissions in B Sc, B Ed, BA B Ed, M Sc Ed, B Ed, M Ed and B Ed-M Ed (Integrated) courses offered in regional institutes.

NCERT RIE CEE results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website cee.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CEE results 2019’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selection will be done on the basis of 60 per cent of total marks from entrance examination and 40 per cent from aggregate scores for B.Sc. B.Ed. / B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed./B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed (Integrated)/ M.Ed.

In the CEE, 80 questions were asked of two marks each. About 20 were on language proficiency, 30 questions on teaching aptitude/ attitude and remaining 30 questions on reasoning ability. The counselling and admission will be done in respective Regional Institute of Education (RIEs).