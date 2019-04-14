NCERT RIE CEE 2019: Online application process begins, exam on June 9

NCERT RIE CEE 2019: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has started the online application process for the Common Entrance Examination(CEE-2019). The candidates can apply through the official website- ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.

NCERT CEE 2019 will be held on June 9 in 35 cities across the country. The exam is held to gain admissions in B Sc, B Ed, BA B Ed, M Sc Ed, B Ed, M Ed and B Ed-M Ed (Integrated) courses offered in regional institutes.

NCERT RIE CEE 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘ÇEE 2019’

Step 3: In the new window, submit all your required details

Step 4: After the completion of application process, click on submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selection will be done on the basis of 60 per cent of total marks from entrance examination and 40 per cent from aggregate scores for B.Sc. B.Ed. / B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed./B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed (Integrated)/ M.Ed.

In the CEE, 80 questions were asked of two marks each. About 20 were on language proficiency, 30 questions on teaching aptitude/ attitude and remaining 30 questions on reasoning ability. The counselling and admission will be done in respective Regional Institute of Education (RIEs).

The details of the counselling, admission procedures and dates will soon be available on the websites of concerned RIEs.