NCERT RIE 2020 applications begin, check exam pattern

NCERT RIE 2020: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications for admission at Regional Institute of Education (RIE) for various teacher educational programmes. The applications have begun and will conclude on May 5. Interested can apply at ncert.nic.in and ceencert.nic.in.

The common entrance examination (CEE) for admission to the courses will be held on May 24. The result, as per the schedule is expected to be out on July 5 for BSc, BEd, BA BEd and MSc BEd courses and for BEd and MEd courses result will be out on July 10. Candidates will have to submit the marks obtained in the qualifying course till July 1.

NCERT RIE 2020 eligibility

Three group of question papers will be created. Group A consists of BSc-BEd, BA-BEd., MSc-BEd; group B will be for BEd courses and group C for MEd. For group A candidates need to have class 12 level of education, for group B graduation is mandatory and for group C candidates need graduation and professional level education.

NCERT RIE 2020 exam pattern

xam will have 80 questions for 120 marks. Test will have three sections – language proficiency in English, teaching aptitude and reasoning ability with 20, 30 and 30 questions respectively. Exam will be held in English and Hindi. For every right answer, candidates will get two marks and for every wrong answer 0.5 marks will be deducted.

NCERT RIE 2020 Syllabus

Language proficiency indicating specific areas such as comprehension, re-arranging sentences, selecting suitable words for the blanks, finding out errors in parts of the sentences, finding out equivalent meaning to the given phrases, finding out suitable words for the incomplete sentences, sequencing, grammar which includes synonyms, antonyms, idioms, prepositions, tenses, articles.

Teaching aptitude will cover specific areas such as attitude towards education, children and teaching profession; interest in teaching; leadership qualities and group management; emotional & social adjustment; intrapersonal and interpersonal skills; and general awareness of contemporary issues pertaining to school education.

Reasoning ability indicating specific areas such as verbal non-verbal reasoning, missing numbers, number series, letter series, theme finding, jumbling, analogy, odd one out, arranging the statements in a sequential form, statement and conclusions, syllogism, logical problems, establishing relationships.

