NCERT RIE CEE 2020 recruitment process postponed, check last date to submit application

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has extended the application submission date for the common entrance examination (CEE) for admissions at Regional Institute of Education (RIE) for various teacher educational programmes. The application submission process which was scheduled to be closed on May 4, has been extended till May 30, 2020.

Interested can apply at ncert.nic.in and ceencert.nic.in.

The common entrance examination (CEE) which was scheduled to be conducted on May 24 has also been postponed. The revised dates of the examinations will be notified after the lockdown lifted.

NCERT RIE 2020: Eligibility

Three group of question papers will be created. Group A consists of BSc-BEd, BA-BEd., MSc-BEd; group B will be for BEd courses and group C for MEd. For group A candidates need to have class 12 level of education, for group B graduation is mandatory and for group C candidates need graduation and professional level education.

NCERT RIE 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will have 80 questions for 120 marks. The test will have three sections – language proficiency in English, teaching aptitude and reasoning ability with 20, 30 and 30 questions respectively. Exam will be held in English and Hindi. For every right answer, candidates will get two marks and for every wrong answer 0.5 marks will be deducted.

The selection will be done on the basis of 60 per cent of total marks from entrance examination and 40 per cent from aggregate scores for B.Sc. B.Ed. / B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed./B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed (Integrated)/ M.Ed.

