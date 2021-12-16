NCERT reviewing syllabi, textbooks to reduce load on students

The NCERT has undertaken a syllabus and textbook review exercise to reduce curriculum load from the next academic year to ensure that children make a “speedy recovery” in learning, which has been hit by Covid-19 disruptions.

On December 15, the NCERT director in-charge Sridhar Srivastava wrote to the heads of the concerned departments of the organisation to carry out the review by involving internal and external experts and propose the changes by December 28.

Srivastava made a case for the review citing the pandemic during which, he said, students across grades “struggled a lot” in their learning efforts through online and other modes. He also referred to observations of a Parliamentary Standing Committee and the National Education Policy 2020 in this regard.

“Though we are in the process of making our National Curriculum Frameworks, the development of new textbooks may take some time to come out. But in view of giving children the opportunity for speedy recovery in their learning continuum, NCERT needs to take a step towards rationalization of its syllabi and textbooks for the next year across the stages. We have somewhat rationalized the textbooks at the primary stage for the next year. Given its continuity with higher stages, this exercise needs to be done in every subject area and for all the classes from VI to XII also,” Srivastava wrote.

On this aspect, the NEP 2020 states that the reduction in content and increased flexibility of school curriculum – and the renewed emphasis on constructive rather than rote learning – must be accompanied by parallel changes in school textbooks.

The NCERT has carried out two such review exercises since 2014. While in 2017, the NCERT had made additions and corrections in textbooks, in 2019 certain deletions were made, particularly in history textbooks.

Also Read | What furore over NCERT’s teacher sensitisation manual reveals

In a written response in the Lok Sabha in 2019, the Ministry of Education had argued that the deletions were necessary for children to pick up life skill education, value education, physical education and experiential learning — areas on which children could not pay enough attention to heavy curriculum.

“To achieve this, the NCERT was advised to undertake an exercise to review its syllabus with a view to reducing the curriculum load on the students. Accordingly, NCERT has undertaken a review of its textbooks in the year 2018-19 and has already rationalized the contents of its textbooks across the subjects. The revised textbooks are available for the year 2019-20,” the ministry had said.