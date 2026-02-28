NCERT retrieves 31 of 38 sold copies of Class 8 social science textbook

In the three days since the NCERT stopped the sale of the Class 8 social science book and started the process to retrieve its copies, it has received 31 of the 38 sold prints, sources in the Education Ministry said.

The book – ‘Exploring Society: India and Beyond’ part 2 – that was released on Monday for use in the ongoing academic session, was pulled out of sale on Tuesday. In a chapter on the role of the judiciary, the book featured a section on “Corruption in the judiciary”. The Supreme Court registered a suo motu case in the matter on Wednesday, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant taking serious exception to the section, and saying that he “will not allow anyone to defame the institution”.