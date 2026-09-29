NCERT releases new Grade 9 Social Science textbook ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond’ Part 2

Earlier the NCERT had pulled out the Class 8 textbook having a chapter on “judicial corruption” (AI image used for representation only).

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the release of ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for Grade 9, Part 2’, the latest addition to the new set of textbooks being introduced for Grade 9. The textbook will be available for purchase from September 29, 2026, through NCERT Publication Division outlets, authorised vendors, the official NCERT website and Amazon.

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The new Grade 9 books are being introduced as part of the curriculum transition under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. NCERT’s Grade 9 syllabus for Science, Mathematics and Social Science is part of Secondary Stage, Phase I, Part 2. The framework for the new textbooks emphasises competency-based learning, experiential learning, cross-curricular linkages, cultural rootedness, Indian Knowledge Systems, inclusion and technology-supported learning.