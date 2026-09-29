NCERT releases new Grade 9 Social Science textbook ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond’ Part 2

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the release of ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for Grade 9, Part 2’, the latest addition to the new set of textbooks being introduced for Grade 9. The textbook will be available for purchase from September 29, 2026, through NCERT Publication Division outlets, authorised vendors, the official NCERT website and Amazon.
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The new Grade 9 books are being introduced as part of the curriculum transition under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. NCERT’s Grade 9 syllabus for Science, Mathematics and Social Science is part of Secondary Stage, Phase I, Part 2. The framework for the new textbooks emphasises competency-based learning, experiential learning, cross-curricular linkages, cultural rootedness, Indian Knowledge Systems, inclusion and technology-supported learning.
Where to buy the new NCERT Social Science book
Students, teachers, parents and other users will be able to purchase the textbook through NCERT’s authorised sales channels from September 29. NCERT has also been making the new Grade 9 textbooks available through its online textbook platform. The Council’s website lists the new Social Science textbook as part of its Grade 9 collection.
The release comes after NCERT had earlier made other Grade 9 textbooks available as part of the curriculum transition. Among these is the new Mathematics textbook, ‘Ganita Prakash’, which is being used for the revised Grade 9 Mathematics curriculum. The textbook has been developed with inputs from mathematics teachers and subject experts, with NCERT describing workshops and expert consultations undertaken during its development. The 2026-27 edition is available through the Council’s textbook resources.
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NCERT has also advised schools and stakeholders to use the new textbooks and syllabi in accordance with its official curriculum transition guidelines. Students and schools should therefore refer to the latest textbook and syllabus available on the official NCERT website, rather than older editions or unofficial PDFs circulating online.