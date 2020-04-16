NCERT releases alternative academic calendar for Classes 1 to 12

This calendar will cater to the need of all children including Divyang children (children with special need). Representational image/ file This calendar will cater to the need of all children including Divyang children (children with special need). Representational image/ file

The National Council of Educational Research And Training, NCERT has released alternative academic calendar for classes 1 to 12. This alternative academic calendar was released by the Union Human Resource Development (MHRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today.

Addressing the occasion, the minister said that this calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological and social media tools available for imparting education in an interesting ways which can be used by learner to learn even while at home.

However, it has taken into account, the varying levels of access to such tools — mobile, radio, television, SMS and various social media. The fact that many of us may not have internet facility in the mobile, or may not be able to use different social media tools — such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc., the calendar guides teachers to further guide parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or mobile call. Parents are expected to help elementary stage students to implement this calendar.

The HRD minister said that all the classes from 1 to 12 and subject areas will be covered under this calendar. This calendar will cater to the need of all children including Divyang children (children with special need)- link for audio books, radio programmes, video programme will be included.

The calendar contains week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/ chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes.The purpose of mapping of themes with learning outcomes is to facilitate teachers/parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks, the minister added.

This calendar would be disseminated through DTH Channels and also conducting video conferencing with SCERTs, Directorates of Education, SCERTs, Kendriya Vidyalay Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, CBSE, State School Education Boards, etc.

