NCERT launches 40-week online science teaching diploma; register from October 12

NCERT has announced a 40-week online Diploma Course in Teaching of Science at Middle Stage (Classes 6-8) for the 2026-27 session. The programme is aimed at in-service and pre-service teachers and others involved in science education, with a focus on improving subject knowledge as well as pedagogical skills needed to teach Science at the middle stage.
Registration for the new batch will begin on October 12, 2026, and candidates can enrol until November 12, 2026 through the NCERTX learning platform at ncertx.in.
The course is designed as a MOOC for Science teachers dealing with Classes 6 to 8. It uses multimedia-based interactive learning material and is structured to take learners from basic concepts to greater conceptual depth. NCERT says the material can also support classroom teaching, including lesson planning and explaining concepts to students.
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The programme is intended for professional development and is available online, allowing enrolled participants to access the course through their registered accounts.
Candidates with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree, in-service teachers teaching Science in Classes 6 to 8, candidates with a diploma or degree in education, and pre-service teachers pursuing a diploma or degree in education can apply. Other individuals directly involved in Science education can also enrol. The course is not, however, a teacher-appointment qualification. NCERT specifically states that it is an academic course and cannot be treated as equivalent to another qualification required for teacher appointment or claimed for exemption.
The programme carries a one-time enrolment fee of Rs 2,000, with no other fee specified. Payment has to be made online. After making the payment, candidates will receive an invitation email from NCERTX, generally within a week, with instructions to complete enrolment. Candidates have been advised to use the same email ID throughout the payment and enrolment process.
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The course is scheduled to begin on November 16, 2026, and tentatively conclude on August 31, 2027. It will have 40 modules, with a new module opening every Monday and each module expected to require around six to eight hours.
Each of the 40 modules will have an objective end-of-module test. The tests will remain open for 15 days, allowing learners to complete them at their convenience. Participants who complete all modules and appear for all 40 tests will be eligible for the final examination, which will be a timed test with its date announced separately.
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On successful completion, NCERT will award an e-certificate for “Teaching of Science at Middle Stage”. The course can be accessed online throughout the course period using a laptop or desktop with an internet connection.