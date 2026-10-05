NCERT launches 40-week online science teaching diploma; register from October 12

NCERT will award an e-certificate for “Teaching of Science at Middle Stage” after completion (Image: WikimediaCommons)

NCERT has announced a 40-week online Diploma Course in Teaching of Science at Middle Stage (Classes 6-8) for the 2026-27 session. The programme is aimed at in-service and pre-service teachers and others involved in science education, with a focus on improving subject knowledge as well as pedagogical skills needed to teach Science at the middle stage.

Registration for the new batch will begin on October 12, 2026, and candidates can enrol until November 12, 2026 through the NCERTX learning platform at ncertx.in.

The course is designed as a MOOC for Science teachers dealing with Classes 6 to 8. It uses multimedia-based interactive learning material and is structured to take learners from basic concepts to greater conceptual depth. NCERT says the material can also support classroom teaching, including lesson planning and explaining concepts to students.