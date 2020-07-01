NCERT releases online applications for 266 academic positions

The final date to submit the application is August 3, 2020. (Screenshot) The final date to submit the application is August 3, 2020. (Screenshot)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released online applications to fill up 266 academic positions. Interested candidates can apply for the same by filing an online application available on the official website – ncert.nic.in. The final date to submit the application is August 3, 2020.

Out of the 266 vacancies, 142 are for Assistant Professor, 83 for Associate Professor, 38 for Professor, 2 for Assistant Librarian, and one for Librarian.

An application fee of Rs 1000 will be charged to candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS category. However, female applicants along with SC, ST, and PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

Educational qualification:

Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor: Candidates should have a Post Graduation certificate from any recognised university or institutions and Ph.D. in a relevant field.

Librarian: A Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science is mandatory with at least 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade. He/she should also have worked for at least 10 years as Librarian at any level in university library or 10 years of teaching as Assistant/Associate Professor in Library Science or 10 years of experience as a college librarian.

Assistant Librarian: Applicants should have a master’s degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55 per cent marks. A consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerisation of library.

Pay Scale:

Professor: Academic level 14 with rationalised entry pay of Rs. 1,44,200 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.37, 400-67,000 with AGP-10,000)

Associate Professor: Academic level 13A with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,31,400 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.37, 400-67,000 with AGP-9,000)

Assistant Professor: Academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.57,700 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.15,600-39,100 with AGP-6,000)

Librarian: Academic level 14 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,44,200 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-10,000)

Assistant Librarian: Academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.57,700 (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.15, 600-39,100 with AGP-6,000)

