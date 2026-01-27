NCERT launches official WhatsApp Channel

The Council aims to provide authentic updates on curriculum, textbooks, teacher training, educational research, workshops, and initiatives that promote quality, equity, and holistic education.

google-preferred-btn
NCERT launches official WhatsApp ChannelThe Council aims to provide authentic updates on curriculum, textbooks, teacher training, educational research, workshops, and initiatives that promote quality, equity, and holistic education.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training announces its official WhatsApp Channel. As shared on the microblogging site, X, through the channel, the Council aims to provide authentic updates on curriculum, textbooks, teacher training, educational research, workshops, and initiatives that promote quality, equity, and holistic education.

Earlier, the council had launched an interactive programme for students to enhance their Mathematical skills through AI.

Meanwhile, the NCERT, in collaboration with the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, has helped conduct a crackdown on the illegal printing of pirated NCERT textbooks. The Crime Branch received intelligence regarding this issue and carried out a raid at a printing facility located in Village Jawli, Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

During the operation, approximately 32,000 pirated NCERT textbooks, covering various classes and subjects, were seized. The police also recovered two printing machines, aluminum printing plates, paper rolls, and printing ink, which indicated large-scale unauthorized printing.

The operation was initiated based on information developed from an earlier case registered under FIR No. 336/2025 on November 11, 2025, by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act of 1957.

Officials from NCERT’s Publication Division were present during the raid and seizure proceedings and provided technical assistance for the identification and verification of pirated material. NCERT reiterates that unauthorised printing, distribution, or sale of NCERT textbooks is a punishable offence under law.

Meanwhile, according to data tabled in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, NCERT is functioning with more than half of its sanctioned posts lying vacant. Of the total sanctioned strength of 2,844 posts across NCERT headquarters, regional institutes, and departments, only 1,219 positions are currently filled, leaving 1,625 posts vacant across Group A, B, and C categories.

Story continues below this ad

This information was shared by the Ministry of Education in response to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, which sought details on vacancies, contractual appointments, and permanent recruitment at NCERT over the last five years.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States not be-all and end-all for India’
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Arjun Rampal
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
Arjun Rampal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement