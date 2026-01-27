NCERT launches official WhatsApp Channel

The National Council of Educational Research and Training announces its official WhatsApp Channel. As shared on the microblogging site, X, through the channel, the Council aims to provide authentic updates on curriculum, textbooks, teacher training, educational research, workshops, and initiatives that promote quality, equity, and holistic education.

Earlier, the council had launched an interactive programme for students to enhance their Mathematical skills through AI.

NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) announces its Official NCERT WhatsApp Channel.

— NCERT (@ncert) January 22, 2026

Meanwhile, the NCERT, in collaboration with the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, has helped conduct a crackdown on the illegal printing of pirated NCERT textbooks. The Crime Branch received intelligence regarding this issue and carried out a raid at a printing facility located in Village Jawli, Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

During the operation, approximately 32,000 pirated NCERT textbooks, covering various classes and subjects, were seized. The police also recovered two printing machines, aluminum printing plates, paper rolls, and printing ink, which indicated large-scale unauthorized printing.

The operation was initiated based on information developed from an earlier case registered under FIR No. 336/2025 on November 11, 2025, by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act of 1957.

Officials from NCERT’s Publication Division were present during the raid and seizure proceedings and provided technical assistance for the identification and verification of pirated material. NCERT reiterates that unauthorised printing, distribution, or sale of NCERT textbooks is a punishable offence under law.

Meanwhile, according to data tabled in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, NCERT is functioning with more than half of its sanctioned posts lying vacant. Of the total sanctioned strength of 2,844 posts across NCERT headquarters, regional institutes, and departments, only 1,219 positions are currently filled, leaving 1,625 posts vacant across Group A, B, and C categories.

This information was shared by the Ministry of Education in response to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, which sought details on vacancies, contractual appointments, and permanent recruitment at NCERT over the last five years.