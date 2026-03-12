NCERT introduces new Class 9 English textbook Kaveri

Officials noted that the number of textbooks for the subject has been reduced from two to one, and the total number of texts trimmed from 29 to 16 (Image: Amazon.in)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has unveiled a new English textbook for Class 9, titled Kaveri, which places greater emphasis on Indian writers and elements of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), reports news agency, PTI.

NCERT Textbook Case Supreme Court | Live Updates

The book, prepared under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, replaces the earlier textbooks Beehive and Moments. Unlike the previous editions taught between 2006-07 and 2025-26, which featured 15 of 29 texts by international authors, the new compilation balances Indian and foreign voices equally.

Kaveri contains 16 texts — eight by Indian authors, including Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, Rajya Sabha MP and author Sudha Murty, Naga writer Temsula Ao, Assamese novelist Mitra Phukan, and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The book opens with a story from Murty’s 2004 collection How I Taught My Grandmother to Read and Other Stories.