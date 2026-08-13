NCERT has 1,596 vacancies, 44% of CBSE posts unfilled: Parliamentary panel

Of the vacant posts, 145 were in academic positions, 131 in school teaching, 916 in ministerial posts and 404 in ancillary positions. (Express photo/ representational)

More than half of the sanctioned posts at the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) are vacant, while 44 per cent of positions at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) remain unfilled, a parliamentary committee has said, flagging staff shortages at the two key school education bodies.

The findings are part of the Tenth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) on ‘Budget and Policy Aspects for Providing Affordable and Quality Education in the Country including Review of Central Board of Secondary Education’, which was presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The committee, as per news agency PTI, noted that NCERT plays a key role in shaping education policy and curriculum in the country, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.