NCERT forms new Class 11, 12 political science textbook team with focus on Indian knowledge, cultural rootedness

Earlier the NCERT had pulled out the Class 8 textbook having a chapter on “judicial corruption” (AI image used for representation only).

The NCERT has reconstituted the Textbook Development Team for class 11 and 12 political science with a mandate to integrate cultural rootedness, Indian knowledge systems and inclusion, with at least four of the members having direct or indirect links with the RSS.

The team has been asked to develop the class 11 textbook by November and the class 12 book by July next year. The textbook team will be led by academic and political analyst Sandeep Shastri, vice president of Karnataka-based deemed university Nitte.

Among the members of the textbook development team are at least four academics and educationists with direct or indirect documented backgrounds in the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the BJP.

Yadunath Deshpande, now a senior consultant with the Ministry of Education, has a longstanding organisational background in the ABVP. The organisation’s own records identify him as its joint state organising secretary for Maharashtra in the past. He subsequently served as an organising secretary in the ABVP’s Mumbai-Konkan structure.