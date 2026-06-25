NCERT flags fake Class 9 textbook: Warns against piracy

These platforms have "no association with or authorisation from the NCERT," the Council clarified. (Source: Pexels/ Representational)

The NCERT on Wednesday cautioned students, parents, and teachers against pirated and unauthorised versions of its textbooks, after a fake Class 9 social science book was found circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

In a statement on X, the National Council of Educational Research and Training said it had come across pirated and unauthorised copies of several of its textbooks being circulated in both print and digital formats — in some cases, even before their official release by the Council.

It noted that a counterfeit, unofficial version of the Class 9 Social Science textbook, “Understanding Society: India & Beyond” (Part 1), was being shared across social media channels, websites, and messaging groups that falsely claim to offer genuine NCERT textbooks and study material.