NCERT flags fake Class 9 textbook: Warns against piracy

The NCERT on Wednesday cautioned students, parents, and teachers against pirated and unauthorised versions of its textbooks, after a fake Class 9 social science book was found circulating on social media and messaging platforms.
In a statement on X, the National Council of Educational Research and Training said it had come across pirated and unauthorised copies of several of its textbooks being circulated in both print and digital formats — in some cases, even before their official release by the Council.
It noted that a counterfeit, unofficial version of the Class 9 Social Science textbook, “Understanding Society: India & Beyond” (Part 1), was being shared across social media channels, websites, and messaging groups that falsely claim to offer genuine NCERT textbooks and study material.
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These platforms have “no association with or authorisation from the NCERT,” the Council clarified.
According to the NCERT, its textbooks are published, printed, and released exclusively through official channels, and no textbook is cleared for circulation in any form before its official launch.
“The contents being circulated through such unofficial sources may be inaccurate, incomplete, tampered with or entirely fabricated, and must not be relied upon by students, teachers, parents or the general public,” the statement said.
The Council advised the public to obtain textbooks only through verified sources, adding that digital versions of its books are available free of cost on its official website and the ePathshala portal, while printed copies can be purchased through authorised vendors.
It further urged people to avoid subscribing to, sharing, or trusting unverified social media pages, links, or apps that claim to distribute NCERT books or pre-release content.
The NCERT said any unauthorised printing, reproduction, distribution, or digital sharing of its copyrighted material is illegal and punishable under the Copyright Act, 1957, along with other applicable laws.
It added that it is taking “appropriate measures, including legal action,” against those responsible for piracy and the circulation of counterfeit material.