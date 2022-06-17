scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

NCERT drops content on Gujarat riots from Class 12 textbook

According to a note on the rationalised content released by the NCERT on Thursday, pages 187-189 on Gujarat riots are among the removals from the book. The pages also carry an image of the front page of The Indian Express dated March 1, 2002.

Written by Sourav Roy Barman | New Delhi |
Updated: June 17, 2022 5:39:59 am
2002 Gujarat riots, 2002 Gujarat riots cases, gujarat riots, NCERT, NCERT textbooks, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“Gujarat riots show that the government machinery also becomes susceptible to sectarian passions. Instances, like in Gujarat, alert us to dangers involved in using religious sentiments for political purposes. This poses a threat to democratic politics,” states one the of the paragraphs which has been removed.

The NCERT has dropped content on Gujarat riots from the Class 12 Political Science curriculum as part of a “textbook rationalisation” exercise in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a note on the rationalised content released by the NCERT on Thursday, pages 187-189 on Gujarat riots are among the removals from the book. The pages also carry an image of the front page of The Indian Express dated March 1, 2002.

“Gujarat riots show that the government machinery also becomes susceptible to sectarian passions. Instances, like in Gujarat, alert us to dangers involved in using religious sentiments for political purposes. This poses a threat to democratic politics,” states one the of the paragraphs which has been removed.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: Relics, BondingPremium
Delhi Confidential: Relics, Bonding
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
More Premium Stories >>

It also contains a blurb carrying then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statement that his “one message to the Chief Minister (of Gujarat) is that he should follow ‘raj dharma’. “A ruler should not make any discrimination between his subjects on the basis of caste, creed and religion,” it quotes Vajpayee as having said.

Also Read |Did not shield anyone in 2002 post-Godhra riots, left no stone unturned: SIT to top court

Page 105 of the book on the history of the “Naxalite movement”, and pages 113-117 on “Controversies during Emergency” have also been dropped.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more
Also Read |Under which govt did 2002 Gujarat violence happen? CBSE calls question an error

The NCERT, in its note, said the removals as part of the rationalisation include “overlapping with similar content included in other subject areas in the same class” and “content, which is irrelevant in the present context”.

Also Read |Do hazaar do: Godhra remembers its scars with an eye to the future

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is imperative to reduce content load on students. The National Education Policy-2020 also emphasises the same…In this background, the NCERT has undertaken the exercise to rationalise the textbooks for all classes,” it added.

According to the NCERT, content which was already removed under the CBSE’s 2022-23 academic curriculum released earlier this year will also remain out of the curriculum.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement