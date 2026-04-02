NCERT can now run its own courses: Centre gives nod for deemed university status

NCERT has been granted deemed university status under the UGC framework, marking a major shift in its role. (Image via ncert.nic.in)

Nearly three years after the Union government signalled its intent to expand its mandate, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been formally declared an institution “deemed to be university,” marking a structural shift in the role of the country’s apex school education body, The Indian Express has learnt.

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The new status significantly expands NCERT’s mandate beyond school curriculum design, enabling the body to launch academic programmes, including doctoral and innovative courses.

The move, however, strikes at the heart of an earlier internal controversy within the NCERT where faculty had warned that such a transition could dilute its autonomy. As reported by The Indian Express in 2022, an assistant professor had written to the director cautioning that “by deciding to grant ‘Deemed to be University’ status to NCERT, all we are trying to do is surrender our academic autonomy to the UGC,” arguing that the shift could weaken NCERT’s position as the country’s primary authority on school education.