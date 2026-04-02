NCERT can now run its own courses: Centre gives nod for deemed university status

The new status significantly expands NCERT’s mandate beyond school curriculum design and brings it under the regulatory ambit of the UGC.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
4 min readUpdated: Apr 3, 2026 10:15 AM IST
NCERT has been granted deemed university status under the UGC framework, marking a major shift in its role. (Image via ncert.nic.in)NCERT has been granted deemed university status under the UGC framework, marking a major shift in its role. (Image via ncert.nic.in)
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Nearly three years after the Union government signalled its intent to expand its mandate, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been formally declared an institution “deemed to be university,” marking a structural shift in the role of the country’s apex school education body, The Indian Express has learnt.

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The new status significantly expands NCERT’s mandate beyond school curriculum design, enabling the body to launch academic programmes, including doctoral and innovative courses.

The move, however, strikes at the heart of an earlier internal controversy within the NCERT where faculty had warned that such a transition could dilute its autonomy. As reported by The Indian Express in 2022, an assistant professor had written to the director cautioning that “by deciding to grant ‘Deemed to be University’ status to NCERT, all we are trying to do is surrender our academic autonomy to the UGC,” arguing that the shift could weaken NCERT’s position as the country’s primary authority on school education.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Education on Monday (March 30), declares NCERT, along with its six constituent units, as an institution deemed to be university under a “distinct category,” under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956. “The Ministry of Education, on the advice of the UGC, hereby declares National Council of Educational Research and Training… consisting of… six constituent units as an Institution deemed to be University under distinct category,” it states.

These constituent units include regional institutes of education in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Shillong, along with the Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education in Bhopal.

The declaration follows a multi-stage process that began with NCERT’s application on the UGC portal, followed by a Letter of Intent issued in August 2023. According to the notification, the institution submitted a compliance report in November 2025, which was accepted by the UGC’s expert committee and approved during its 595th meeting on January 30 this year.

What does the new status mean for the school education body?

The notification mandates that NCERT “shall take appropriate steps to commence research programmes as well as doctoral and innovative academic programmes”.

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It also brings NCERT squarely within the regulatory ambit of the UGC, a key concern raised by critics earlier. The notification makes clear that “the academic programmes to be offered at NCERT… shall conform to the norms and standards prescribed by the UGC,” and that any new courses or off-campus centres must follow UGC guidelines.

Further, NCERT is barred from commercial activity, with the notification stating it “shall not engage or indulge in any activities that are of commercial and profit making in nature”.

Also Read | Before ‘corruption in judiciary’, the 15 instances where NCERT textbook revisions went unchallenged

The institution will also be required to align itself with broader higher education frameworks, including participation in national rankings and accreditation systems. It “shall participate in annual Indian rankings issued by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)” and seek accreditation from bodies such as NAAC and NBA, said the notification.

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NCERT will also have to implement mechanisms typical of higher education institutions, including the Academic Bank of Credits. The notification mandates that it “shall compulsorily create Academic Bank of Credits (ABC)… and upload their credit score in digital lockers.”

The development comes after an earlier proposal to grant NCERT the status of an “institution of national importance” appears to have been set aside, with the government instead pursuing the deemed university route.

When the proposal was first announced in 2023, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said the move would help NCERT evolve into a research-driven institution and expand its global academic engagement.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

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