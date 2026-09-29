NCERT Class 9 social science book lists kings using swords given by goddesses

The Bhakti tradition chapter also documents how India underwent profound transformation in its religious and spiritual landscape between the 11th and 17th centuries. (Image taken from the NCERT website)

Erstwhile ruler of Bastar Annamaraja, Vijayanagara Empire’s Kumara Kampana, and Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji are believed to have received their swords from “goddesses”, says the new social science (Part 2) book for Class 9 released by the NCERT on Tuesday.

The book titled ‘Understanding Society — India and Beyond (Part 2)’ has been released six months after the new academic session began and when half-yearly exams in several schools are almost over. The first part of the textbook was released in June.

“Worship of goddesses was a long-standing tradition in India… and kings continued to invoke goddesses such as Kali, Durga, Bhavani and other forms of Shakti as protectors in times of conflict,” reads the ‘Don’t miss out’ column in the sub-section (Bhakti Tradition: Affirmation of the spirit of resilience) of the chapter titled ‘Resistance and resilience’.