NCERT CEE 2018: Result to release tomorrow at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in, check now

NCERT CEE 2018: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is likely to release the Common Entrance Examination (CEE-2018) result on July 4. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website ncert-cee.kar.nic.in. The counselling schedule will be published by the respective RIEs on their official websites.

NCERT CEE 2018 was held on in June in 35 cities across the country. The exam is held to gain admissions in B Sc, B Ed, BA B Ed, M Sc Ed, B Ed, M Ed and B Ed-M Ed (Integrated) courses offered in regional institutes. The result for B.ED./ B.ED.- M.ED. (Integrated )/ M.ED. programmes will be announced on July 24.

NCERT CEE 2018 result, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CEE 2018 result’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and take a print out.

The selection will be done on the basis of 60 per cent of total marks from entrance examination and 40 per cent from aggregate scores for B.Sc. B.Ed. / B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed./B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed (Integrated)/ M.Ed.

In the CEE, 80 questions were asked of two marks each. About 20 were on language proficiency, 30 questions on teaching aptitude/ attitude and remaining 30 questions on reasoning ability. The counselling and admission will be done in respective Regional Institute of Education (RIEs). The details of the counselling, admission procedures and dates will soon be available on the websites of concerned RIEs.

