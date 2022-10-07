NCERT postpones National Talent Search Examination (NTSE)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) today announced that the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) has been stalled till further orders.

According to the official notice by the NCERT, NTSE was approved only till March 31, 2021, and since it has not been approved after that, the scheme has been stalled till further notice.

“The National Talent Search Scheme is a central sector scheme fully funded by Ministry of Education (MOE) Government of India (Gol). NCERT is an implementing agency for NTS scheme. The Scheme was approved till 31st March, 2021. The further implementation of the scheme in its present form has not been approved and has been stalled till further orders.. This is for the information of all concerned,” the official notice reads.

Recently, the NTSE 2021 was conducted on October 24, 2021 at 68 exam centres all over the country and the final result was released on the official NCERT website — ncert.nic.in — on February 18. Provision result and OMR sheet were released by the Council on February 9, 2022 through the official NCERT website.

NTSE is a scholarship programme fully funded by Ministry of Education (MOE) Government of India (Gol) and hosted by the NCERT. The scholarship exam is conducted annually in two stages — stage 1 (state level) and stage 2 (national level). While the first stage is conducted by states, the second stage is hosted by NCERT.