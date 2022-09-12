scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

NCERT approaches UGC for ‘deemed university’ status

NCERT, an autonomous academic body advising the Centre on matters of school education, is learned to have applied to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the “deemed university” status under the de novo category.

NCERT, University Grants Commission (UGC), NCERT approaches UGC, university status, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe EC is the highest decision-making body of NCERT and is chaired by the Education Minister. The proposal, however, has elicited opposition from within the NCERT with a faculty member writing to the director against it.

With the government’s proposal of making the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) an “institute of national importance” on the back burner, the NCERT is now vying for another tag — deemed to be university.

NCERT, an autonomous academic body advising the Centre on matters of school education, is learned to have applied to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the “deemed university” status under the de novo category. The matter is listed for discussion at a meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) on Monday.

The EC is the highest decision-making body of NCERT and is chaired by the Education Minister. The proposal, however, has elicited opposition from within the NCERT with a faculty member writing to the director against it. Assistant Professor Abhay Kumar, who is also an elected member of NCERT’s establishment committee, has opposed the idea on the ground that the “deemed university” status will erode NCERT’s autonomy.

“By deciding to grant ‘Deemed to be University’ status to NCERT, all we are trying to do is surrender our academic autonomy to the UGC,” he wrote in his letter to the director. “Just as the UGC is the academic authority for higher education, NCERT is the academic authority for school education. Deemed to be University status will severely erode this authority,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...

According to the proposal on the agenda of the EC meeting on Monday the ‘Deemed to be University’ status would allow NCERT to offer its own graduate, post-graduate and doctoral degrees and have autonomy in terms of introduction of programmes, course structure, conducting examinations and management, among others.

Currently, the graduate and post-graduate programmes offered by NCERT’s Regional Institute of Education (REI) are affiliated with local universities like Barkatullah University, Bhopal, M D S University, Ajmer, University of Mysuru, Utkal University, Bhubaneshwar and North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong.

The proposal emphasises the need for autonomy, stating that despite offering innovative teacher education courses through REIs for decades, the NCERT is still dependent on the approval of local universities to introduce programmes.

Advertisement

The move comes after NCERT’s efforts to get “institute of national importance” status from the government did not fructify.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:14:37 am
Next Story

PU preps for polls after 2-yr gap, campus abuzz as parties start mobilising support

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement