NCERT AI module for Classes 9 to 12: Key features and learning details

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed an introductory module on Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence for students in Classes 9 to 12, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. The module uses activity-based learning to explain AI concepts, applications, limitations, data privacy, and responsible technology use.
Designed for students with no prior knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the module promotes critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving.
“It introduces Computational Thinking (CT) as a systematic approach to solving problems and helps learners understand how AI works, its applications, possibilities, and limitations,” NCERT said.
The module adopts an experiential, activity-based learning approach through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation, and reflection.
“Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, ensuring meaningful participation across diverse school contexts,” it said.
Officials said they placed special emphasis on the ethical and safe use of AI, including data privacy, misinformation, fairness, digital safety, and critical verification of AI-generated information.
Officials added that the module encourages students to become informed, confident, and responsible technology users, while reinforcing that human judgement, creativity, and ethical responsibility remain central to learning.