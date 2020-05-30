NBSE result declared, what’s next: How to apply for re-scrutiny

NBSE result declared at nbsenagaland.com (Representational image) NBSE result declared at nbsenagaland.com (Representational image)

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the result for both class 10 and 12 or HSLC or HSSLC exams today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result at nbsenagaland.com. In HSLC as many as 22,392 students had applied of which 15680 have passed the exam. This year’s pass percentage is the highest since 2015 at 70.3 per cent.

In HSSLC or class 12, as many as 71.87 per cent cleared arts stream and in science stream 80.99 per cent and in commerce 75.47 per cent passed. This year, science showed the best and arts the worst result among the three streams. Last year, 74.44 per cent cleared arts, 81.37 per cent passed in science, and 74.68 per cent passed in commerce stream, as per the official data.

Those who are not satisfied with the result, there is still a chance. Students can apply for re-evaluation or re-scrutiny. The application should be routed through the school or centre. Candidates applying for re-scrutiny can apply online to nbsenag@gmail.com before June 30 and pay a fee of Rs 500 per subject. Candidates also need to send a scanned copy of payment receipt, mark sheet, mark sheet-cum-pass certificate, admit card, and the phone/mobile along with the email. The rescrutiny result will be declared within 40 days after the declaration of result.

Candidates who have applied for scrutiny will also be eligible to apply for photocopy of answer scripts. A fee of Rs 1,000 per subject. The last date to submit the application to access a photocopy of the answer script is within 15 days of rescrutiny results.

In case a candidate is not able to clear the exam, they will have to reappear for the exams the next year. For the HSSLC exam 2021, there will be two sets of question papers for business studies, accountancy, and entrepreneurship as the syllabus has been changed for these subjects, as per the board.

Girls outperform boys

In the arts stream, there are 16 students in the top 10 lists of which 13 are girls and in commerce 12 students are in the merit list of which eight are girls. In Science stream too, girls have scored better as six out of 11 toppers are girls. In class 10, 986 students have scored over 80 per cent marks of which 11 are from government schools.

