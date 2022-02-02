scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
NBSE Nagaland Class 10, 12 board exams to be held in March, check schedule here

The Nagaland government on Monday said the NBSE will be allowed to conduct Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 offline as per the examination schedule to be decided by the board. 

By: PTI | Kohima (nagaland) |
February 2, 2022 10:31:38 am
nbse, board exams 2022The board asked the heads of institutions to share the information with their students. Express photo by Praveen Khanna

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 examinations in March in offline mode by observing COVID-19 standard operating procedures issued by the state government.

NBSE secretary Rangumbuing Nsarangbe in a notification informed that High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam will be conducted from March 9 to 22 while Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam from March 8 to March 31.

The Board also informed that the school-based Class 11 Promotion Examination 2022 will also be conducted in offline mode from April 1 to April 23. The examination routines have been uploaded in its portal http://www.nbsenl.edu.in.

It also said suitable one-time arrangements will be made for the students who are unable to appear for the examinations on account of being tested positive for COVID-19 or who are symptomatic.

The board asked the heads of institutions to share the information with their students.

