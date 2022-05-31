NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC result 2022 declared: How to check

NBSE Nagaland Class 12 Result 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results today. Candidates can check their respective results at the official website — nbsenagaland.com.

The HSSLC board examination were held from March 8 to March 31, 2022. The board exams were successfully conducted in an offline pen and paper mode.

NBSE HSSLC or Class 12 result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the result ‘Nagaland HSSLC or class 12 result 2022’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details like roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and your mark sheet will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

NBSE HSSLC or Class 12 result 2022: How to check via SMS

Students who are unable to check the NBSE HSSLC result through the internet can check the result via SMS. Send an SMS in the given format —

NB12<space>roll number and send it to 56070 or type RESULT<space>NBSE12<space>Roll number and send it to 5676750. The NBSE class 12 result will be sent on the same mobile number.

In 2021, a total number of 23,376 students passed the Nagaland HSSLC exams conducted for the three different streams.