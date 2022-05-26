NBSE Nagaland board HSSLC Class 12 result 2022: Date and time announced

Nagaland Board HSSLC Result 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or class 12 results release date and time. The result is scheduled to be released in the afternoon of May 31, 2022. Students who appeared for the class 12 board examinations can check their respective results at the official website — nbsenagaland.com.

This year, the provisional result gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board along with the Marksheets or Pass Certificates. In addition to this, soft copy will be available on the board portal, i.e. nbsenl.edu.in.

In addition to this, the Board will also issue the documents to Centre Superintendents only, the official notice stated. This will be made available from June 6, 2022. The Centre Superintendent will then collect and distribute to the schools under his/her area.

The Nagaland HSSLC or class 12 board examination were conducted from March 8 to March 31, 2022. The examination began at 10 am and was held till 1 pm.

In 2021, a total number of 23,376 students appeared for the NBSE class 12 board examination of which arts stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 96.80 per cent, commerce at 98.40 per cent, and science at 96 per cent.