NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC result tomorrow: When and where to check

NBSE Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC result 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the class 10 and 12 results tomorrow, i.e. May 31, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their respective results at the official website — nbsenagaland.com.

This year, the board examinations of class 10 and class 12 were held successfully in an offline mode. The class 10 board exam was conducted from March 9 to March 22, 2022 and class 12 exams were held on March 8 to March 31, 2022.

As per the official notice, the HSLC and HSSLC or class 10 and class 12 board results will be available on the given websites — nbsenl.edu.in or indiaresults.com or schools9.com or exametc.com or examresults.net or results.shiksha.

Students can also check their board results through an android mobile app – ‘NBSE Results 2022’. To do so, students need to first go to Google play store, type NBSE result app and download it. After the app is downloaded, register yourself and fill the required details such as registration number and roll number.

In 2021, a total number of 23,376 students passed the Nagaland class 12 board exams and 16,388 candidates passed the class 10 board examination out of which 8,470 were girls and 7,210 were boys. The overall passing percentage was 69.42 per cent.