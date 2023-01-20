NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC exams to be held in March; check schedule

Candidates can download the time table from the official website - nbsenl.edu.in (File image)

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC board datesheet 2023: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Thursday released the Class 10 and 12 board exam datesheet 2023. The exams for both classes will begin in March in offline mode. Candidates can download the time table from the official website – nbsenl.edu.in

The HSLC or class 10 exams will begin on March 10 and will conclude on March 22 while class 12 or HSSLC exams will be held between March 9 and March 31. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

Last year. NBSE recorded 64.69 per cent pass percentage for HSLC exams. Out of 28,938 candidates, a total of 18,721 candidates passed the exams.

Meanwhile, for HSSLC the overall pass percentage in the Arts stream was 80.64 per cent, 82.28 per cent for commerce and 88.24 per cent in science stream.