Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2018: 10th, 12th results tomorrow at nbsenagaland.com

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2018: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is going to announce the results of HSLC (Class 10) exams and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations on May 18, 2018. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, nbsenagaland.com. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. This year, a total of 36,993 students appeared for both HSLC and HSSLC examinations.

Around, 15,281 students had registered for the HSSLC examination (Arts-11339, Commerce-1360, Science-2582) this year. The exam was conducted at 54 provisional centres across the state. 10,437 boys and 11,275 girls had registered for the HSLC examination from 78 centres. The highest enrolment observed at Dimapur district with 7,094 candidates followed by Kohima with 3,619 candidates.

Steps to check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2018

-Visit the official website

-On the homepage, go to the “Results” section

-A new page will open

-Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

-Submit the entered information

-Save your Nagaland HSLC result 2018.

Last year, both the HSLC, HSSLC results were declared on May 8, 2018. The High School Leaving Certificate or the Class 10 started from February 15 and ended on February 27. Some 22,446 students appeared in the examination that was held in 76 centres across the state amid wide protest by the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC).

