NBSE HSLC , HSSLC results not declared yet, do not believe in ‘fake’ websites: Officials

NBSE result not declared (Screengrab of unofficial website) NBSE result not declared (Screengrab of unofficial website)

Nagaland Board NBSE class 10 result 2020: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has not declared class 10 or class 12 results yet. Till now only Bihar Board has been the only board to released class 12 results. A website, nbse.org.in is not only flashing a link to class 10, 12 results but also is showing answer sheets of toppers.

“The reports of Class 10, 12 results declared are totally fake. The evaluation process is going on, and the result can be announced by May-end,” Keneilenyu Nagi, Controller of Examination, Nagaland board told indianexpress.com. The result, when declared, will be available at the official website, nbsenagaland.com.

NBSE class 10, 12 results: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the flashing result link (yet to be made available)

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Last year the pass percentage was 70.19 per cent and in 2-18, the same was 65.42 per cent. Last year, 23,189 students appeared for the exam and Wangshitemjen Ozukum had topped the HSLC or class 10 boards, reportedly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd