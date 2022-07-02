NBEMS releases FMGE result; here’s how to check

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released results for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) screening test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website of NBEMS — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Candidates will be able to download their individual score cards for FMGE, June 2022 session from July 7, 2022. The individual score cards will be available on nbe.edu.in.

FMGE result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites — nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘FMGE’ under the ‘screening tests’ option.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Click on ‘results’ link under the ‘June 2022’ session.

Step 4: Results will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should note that results of the those whose face ID is under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept as ‘withheld’. The schedule for in person distribution of FMGE, June 2022 session Pass Certificates will be notified separately.

Result for the December 2021 session was announced on December 29, 2021, for the exam that was conducted on December 12, 2021. NBE had released score cards on January 5, 2022.

The FMGE exam consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple choice questions, single correct response questions in English language only, delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day. There is no negative marking in the exam.