NBEMS to release NEET PG 2026 answer key for the first time; check how to download

NBEMS will upload the NEET PG 2026 answer key soon at nbe.edu.in (Photo: AI Generated)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the provisional answer key for NEET PG 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the board, nbe.edu.in, upon logging in.

As per the information bulletin released by NBEMS, the question ID numbers, the correct answer key to the questions, along with response sheets, will be provided to candidates through their applicant login. The score allotted for each of the questions, as per the marking scheme, will also be mentioned therein.

This marks the first time that NBEMS will release the provisional answer key for NEET PG. The decision comes in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, which directed the medical board to make raw scores, answer keys, and normalisation details publicly available to ensure transparency.