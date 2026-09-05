NBEMS to release NEET PG 2026 answer key for the first time; check how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the provisional answer key for NEET PG 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the board, nbe.edu.in, upon logging in.
As per the information bulletin released by NBEMS, the question ID numbers, the correct answer key to the questions, along with response sheets, will be provided to candidates through their applicant login. The score allotted for each of the questions, as per the marking scheme, will also be mentioned therein.
This marks the first time that NBEMS will release the provisional answer key for NEET PG. The decision comes in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, which directed the medical board to make raw scores, answer keys, and normalisation details publicly available to ensure transparency.
Read | ‘Don’t discuss, solicit, compile, reproduce or circulate ‘recall/memory-based’ questions,’ NBEMS warns
How to download NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheet
Candidates can use the steps mentioned below to easily download the NEET PG 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet once released by the board online.
— Go to the official website – nbe.edu.in.
— Tap on the ‘NEET PG 2026’ section available on the homepage.
— Once redirected to the NEET PG 2026 portal, sign in using your login credentials.
— Click on the active NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheet link.
— The answer key will display on the screen.
— Download the file for future reference.
Candidates can also calculate or predict their score by using the provisional answer key and the response sheet.
This year, the medical board conducted the NEET PG 2026 on August 30 in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. A total of 2,73,096 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 2,65,980 candidates appeared at 1111 designated test centres across the country.
Around 2,63,535 candidates could complete their exam; meanwhile, NBEMS is conducting a re-examination for candidates who could not complete their test due to internal power failure issues at the Sitapura centres in Jaipur. The re-test is being carried out today, on September 5, from 3 pm.
The board is expected to release the answer keys shortly at the above-mentioned website. Candidates waiting for their response sheet are required to regularly check the NBEMS portal for latest updates.