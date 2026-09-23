NBEMS reduces qualifying percentile for NEET SS 2025; check group-wise cut-off score here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday reduced the minimum qualifying percentile for candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 to the 30th percentile from the 50th percentile.
The development follows the Supreme Court’s order dated September 19, 2026, which permitted the medical board to reduce the qualifying percentile to fill the vacant super speciality seats. NBEMS has shared the revised result with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
As per the revisions announced by the board on Tuesday, candidates who have achieved 30th percentile or above in their respective NEET-SS 2025 question paper groups have been declared as qualified and can now apply for the counselling process.
The board has also clarified that no fresh scorecards will be released for candidates, and the NEET SS 2025 question paper group-specific rank will remain the same as declared on January 23, 2026.
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Check group-specific NEET SS 2025 cut-off score
Candidates can check the revised group-specific qualifying cut-off scores for NEET SS 2025 in the table given below:
|Question paper group
|Qualifying cut-off Score (30th percentile)
|Anaesthesiology Group
|249
|Critical Care Medicine Group
|254
|ENT Group
|247
|Medical Group
|175
|Medical Oncology Group
|180
|Microbiology Group
|306
|Obstetrics and Gynaecology Group
|325
|Orthopaedics Group
|256
|Paediatric Group
|231
|Pathology Group
|238
|Pharmacology Group
|213
|Psychiatry Group
|302
|Radiodiagnosis Group
|315
|Respiratory Medicine Group
|285
|Surgical Group
|243
In addition, the board has informed candidates that their aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS professional examinations, as provided by them in the application form, will be verified against the original credentials at the time of admission by the counselling or admitting authority.
The NEET-SS 2025 scorecards issued to candidates should contain their MBBS aggregate marks wherever these marks were used as a tie-breaker for ranking. If the aggregate marks provided in the application form are found to be incorrect and were used to resolve a tie, the candidate’s NEET-SS 2025 candidature will be cancelled, as stated by the board.