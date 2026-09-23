NBEMS reduces qualifying percentile for NEET SS 2025; check group-wise cut-off score here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday reduced the minimum qualifying percentile for candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 to the 30th percentile from the 50th percentile.

The development follows the Supreme Court’s order dated September 19, 2026, which permitted the medical board to reduce the qualifying percentile to fill the vacant super speciality seats. NBEMS has shared the revised result with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

As per the revisions announced by the board on Tuesday, candidates who have achieved 30th percentile or above in their respective NEET-SS 2025 question paper groups have been declared as qualified and can now apply for the counselling process.