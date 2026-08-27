NBEMS to hold fresh FMGE by October-end; no compensation announced for June

Deepto Banerjee is a Senior Sub Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), specialising in education policy, career guidance, and student affairs. He is an IIMC New Delhi alumnus. ... Read More
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct an additional Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) by the end of October 2026. The NBEMS in a notice issued on Thursday, said that the third-attempt this year is aimed at providing an earlier opportunity for eligible foreign medical graduates to appear for the screening test.
The announcement came as the All India Medical Student Association’s foreign medical student wing called off its protest after NBEMS announced several measures concerning the FMGE, following a meeting with the exam authority after more than a week of protests in New Delhi’s Gautam Nagar area.
NBEMS said it remains committed to addressing the genuine concerns of foreign medical graduates. The board, however, has not announced any compensation for candidates in connection with the June 2026 FMGE. The announcement of an additional examination gives eligible candidates an opportunity to appear for the screening test earlier instead of waiting for the next scheduled session.
The decision came amid protests by foreign medical graduates in New Delhi over the June 2026 FMGE results. Candidates had been demanding lower qualifying marks and greater transparency in the evaluation process. The protest had continued for eight days, with students gathering in the Gautam Nagar area and raising concerns about the results and the examination process.
Candidates had also sought measures such as more frequent FMGE examinations and greater access to examination-related responses. The protests had spread beyond Delhi, with foreign medical graduates in other states also raising concerns over the outcome of the June session.
NBEMS had maintained that the qualifying standard for FMGE could not be lowered, citing the need to maintain the competency requirements for foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise medicine in India.
The additional FMGE by October-end is among the measures announced by NBEMS following discussions with the protesting candidates. Further details regarding the examination, including the schedule and application process, are expected to be notified by NBEMS separately.