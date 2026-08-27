NBEMS to hold fresh FMGE by October-end; no compensation announced for June

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct an additional Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) by the end of October 2026. The NBEMS in a notice issued on Thursday, said that the third-attempt this year is aimed at providing an earlier opportunity for eligible foreign medical graduates to appear for the screening test.

The announcement came as the All India Medical Student Association’s foreign medical student wing called off its protest after NBEMS announced several measures concerning the FMGE, following a meeting with the exam authority after more than a week of protests in New Delhi’s Gautam Nagar area.