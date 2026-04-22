NBEMS begins FMGE 2026 registrations: Check important dates, internship requirement and more

NBEMS FMGE 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has begun the application process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the June 2026 session. According to the official notice, the last date to fill the application form is May 11, 2026. Eligible candidates can fill the application form by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.
The screening test as per the current tentative schedule is set to be conducted on June 28. The city intimation slip is slated to be released on June 17, with the admit cards expected soon before the results.
|Procedure
|Timeline
|Online submission of application form
|April 21, 2026 (3 pm onwards) to May 11, 2026 (till 11:55 pm)
|Edit window for all payment success applications (any information/documents can be edited except name, nationality, email, aadhaar, mobile number and test city)
|May 16 to May 18, 2026
|Final selective edit window to rectify deficient or incorrect images
|May 21 to June 10, 2026
|Opportunity to rectify deficiencies related to documents uploaded in the application:
|June 16, 2026 till 11:55 pm
|Test city intimation
|June 17, 2026
|Examination date
|June 28, 2026
|Declaration of result
|by July 28, 2026
Candidates who are Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and possess a primary medical qualification i.e., MBBS or an equivalent degree on or before April 30, 2026, can apply for NBEMS FMGE. If a candidate fails to produce supporting documents validating their primary medical qualification before the stipulated date of April 30, 2026, their candidature will be cancelled.
The foreign medical degrees should be either attested by the embassy of India or apostilled by the concerned authority of the respective country, the information bulletin has stated.
Additionally, to sit for the FMGE, candidates are required to have completed your medical degree and any mandatory internship required by your foreign university. After passing, a 12 to 24-month internship in India is compulsory to obtain permanent registration and practice medicine legally.
Follow these steps to fill in the application form of FMGE 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Fill the user registration form to generate user id and password
Step 3: Complete the application form and upload your recent photograph, scanned signature, thumb impression and other prescribed documents.
Step 4: Select your preferred test city and pay the examination fee
Step 5: Agree to the declaration and submit the application
Step 6: Print and retain a copy of the submitted application form for future reference
As per the notice, after the conclusion of exams, the results for FMGE 2026 is expected to release within a month, by July 28, 2026.