NBEMS FMGE October 2026: Registration begins September 11, exam on October 31

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today released the registration schedule for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session. Candidates seeking to appear for the examination can check the official notification on the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.
As per the schedule, the FMGE October 2026 registration process will begin on September 11 at 5 pm. The last date to submit the application form is September 25, 2026.
The FMGE October 2026 examination will be conducted on October 31, 2026, in a computer-based format at various examination centres across the country.
Following protests from the students who appeared for the June exam, NBEMS said that the third attempt this year is aimed at providing an earlier opportunity for eligible foreign medical graduates to appear for the screening test.
The examination will consist of a single paper comprising 300 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be administered through a computer network and will be in English only. Each question will have four response options, and candidates will have to select the correct, best or most appropriate answer.
Candidates will also have the option to mark questions for review, whether attempted or not. This will allow them to revisit the marked questions before the allotted time for the respective section ends.
The examination fee for FMGE October 2026 is Rs 5,250, while GST is Rs 945. The total amount payable is Rs 6,195.
Candidates can follow these steps to apply for FMGE October 2026:
1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
2. Click on the FMGE October 2026 registration link available on the homepage.
3. Register and log in to the candidate account.
4. Fill in the application form and upload the required details/documents.
5. Pay the prescribed application fee.
6. Submit the application form.
7. Download the confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.
Candidates should note that only one application form can be submitted for FMGE 2026. If a candidate submits more than one application, NBEMS may issue an admit card only for the application bearing the higher-order application number (application ID). NBEMS may cancel the other applications and forfeit the fee.
The FMGE October 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by November 30, 2026.