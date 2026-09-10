NBEMS FMGE October 2026: Registration begins September 11, exam on October 31

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today released the registration schedule for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session. Candidates seeking to appear for the examination can check the official notification on the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

As per the schedule, the FMGE October 2026 registration process will begin on September 11 at 5 pm. The last date to submit the application form is September 25, 2026.

The FMGE October 2026 examination will be conducted on October 31, 2026, in a computer-based format at various examination centres across the country.

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Following protests from the students who appeared for the June exam, NBEMS said that the third attempt this year is aimed at providing an earlier opportunity for eligible foreign medical graduates to appear for the screening test.