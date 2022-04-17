NBEMS extends DNB, DrNB final exam registration: Check details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the deadline for Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) final theory examinations for June session 2022. The last date has now been extended till April 30, 2022.

“The last date for submission of online applications for theory examination has accordingly been extended till 30.04.2022 (till 11:55 PM). Application form for DNB/DrNB Final Examinations – June 2022 can be submitted only online at natboard.edu.in,” the official notification from NBEMS read.

Now, the DNB, DrNB final theory examinations of June 2022 session will be held on June 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2022.

In addition to this, the Board has also extended the deadline for submitting the thesis after trainees and accredited institutions requested NBEMS to extend the last date for submission of the thesis. Trainees claimed they had been unable to complete their research due to the nationwide lockdown triggered due to the Covid pandemic. The new deadline is April 25, 2022.

“In the light of the above, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last date of submission of Thesis by DNB/DrNB trainees who are eligible to appear in the DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – June 2022 session, is extended till the 25.04.2022,” the NBEMS notice added.

However, the Board has also clarified that no further extension will be provided after this.