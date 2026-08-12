NEET PG 2026: Which test-city is valid? NBEMS explains

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued clarification on the test city allocation for NEET PG 2026. Numerous candidates reported on social media discrepancies between the test city communicated to them via SMS and email and the city displayed on the NBEMS applicant portal. The NBE said that due to technical issues, incorrect test city information was communicated through SMS to some candidates, while the correct details have since been sent through SMS and email. NBEMS has also published the correct test city details on the applicant portal for all candidates.

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The clarification came after several NEET PG 2026 candidates raised concerns on social media about receiving different test cities through different communication channels. Some candidates reported that the city mentioned in the SMS was not among the three states they had selected during the application process. One candidate from Delhi-NCR, for instance, said the SMS mentioned Dhanbad in Jharkhand, while the applicant portal showed a different city closer to their location.

Other candidates raised similar concerns. One candidate said an SMS and email mentioned Churachandpur in Manipur, while the official portal showed Surat as the allotted city. Another candidate reported being allotted Bilaspur despite being from Kerala and said the city was not among the three options selected during registration. Candidates also reported confusion over whether the SMS or the portal should be treated as the final source of information.

NEET PG 2026 test city allocation

For NEET PG 2026, candidates were required to select three preferred test states rather than individual cities. NBEMS had clarified that test city allocation would not be based on a first-come, first-served basis and that early submission of the application would not provide any preferential right for allotment of a particular test state, city or centre.

NBEMS has now advised candidates to rely on the test city displayed on the official applicant portal. The board said candidates should refer to its website for accurate information regarding the test city allotted to them. The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026.