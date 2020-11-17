NBE to hold FDGE 2020 on December 4, check details

Foreign Dental Graduate Examination FDGE 2020 will be held on December 4 (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/Representational)

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will hold the Foreign Dental Graduate Examination FDGE 2020 on December 4. The computer-based exam is a screening test for those who have been awarded primary dental qualification from a foreign institute. As per the official notice, the admit cards will be issued on November 27 and the result will be declared by December 20. The NBE will also conduct demo tests from November 24 onwards to familiarise candidates with the exam pattern.

The exam consists of two question papers, comprising of 100 and 150 multiple choices, single correct response questions in English language only. Candidates will be given 120 minutes and 180 minutes respectively for both the paters. There will be a break between the two papers. One mark will be given for the correct answer and there will not be any negative marking, as per the rules.

The candidate has to score 50 per cent in each paper individually to qualify for appearing in the viva‑voice examination. The viva voice will be of 50 marks and candidates have to separately score 50 per cent. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts. Those who could not clear can apply again.

NBE in its official notice said that it aims to conduct “touch-free processes maintaining social distancing norms” because of the pandemic. Thus, several precautionary measures will be taken. The entry to the exam hall will be staggered. Each candidate will be given a time slot to enter the venue. The time will be indicated in their admit cards. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. Friends or relatives accompanying the candidates will not be allowed entry into the examination centre premises.

While entering, candidates will flash the admit card and ID proof for verification to the exam functionary standing across the table with a barcode/QR code reader. This will enable, touch-less checking. Wearing masks or face shields is mandatory.

