NBE releases revised schedule for Formative Assessment Test (FAT)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Thursday released the revised schedule for the Formative Assessment Test (FAT). The new schedule is now available for concerned students at the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

According to the new schedule, the FAT theory exam will now be conducted on December 10, 2022. The exam will be held in two sessions and the mode will be descriptive (pen and paper).

For the December exam, the application portal has gone live today (i.e. October 21) and aspirants will have time till November 10 to fill the online application form. The examination fees for FAT this time is Rs 6000.

The admit card is scheduled to be released on December 2, and the work place based clinical assessment will be conducted in January/ February 2023.

FAT is conducted for admission in post diploma, fellowship and diploma trainees of 2021 admission session only. “NBEMS shall be conducting this FAT for Post Diploma, Fellowship & Diploma Trainees of 2021 admission session only and no other trainees shall be included in this exam,” the official notification stated.