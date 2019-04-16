NBE releases FMGE application form, how to apply

National Board of Examination has released the FMGE application form 2019. The online application process has started on April 15, and the candidates can apply online till May 6, 2019.

The candidates can apply online through the official website- natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE examination will be conducted on June 28, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

– The candidates need to be citizen of India

– The candidates need to possess a primary educational qualification confirmed by the Indian Embassy

– Candidates who possess undergraduate and postgraduate medical degrees from the Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America need not appear for FMGE 2019 June session.

Important instructions:

Fill the registration form for obtaining UserID and Password

User ID and password will be sent through SMS and Email

Fill the application form and upload your photograph & signature

Upload your documents

Choose your test city

Make payment of fees

Take a print out of the filled application form with transaction ID printed on it.

Candidates may note that the following fields of the application form are non- editable:

Name of the candidate

Mobile No.

Email address

Testing City

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: April 15

Last date to apply online: May 6

Entrance Exam: June 28

Result date: July 31, 2019

How to apply:

