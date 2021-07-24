NBE releases exam calendar for NEET-PG, MDS, FMGE and other medical exams

Candidates can visit the official website of the board - www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for information bulletins (Representative image)

The National board of examination (NBE) in medical sciences have released a tentative exam calendar for various medical entrance examinations. As per the notification, NEET-PG 2021 exam will be conducted on September 11 whereas, NEET-SS 2021 exam will be held on November 13 and 14.

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the information bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals and confirmations.” reads the official notification.

Read | President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 central universities

According to the calendar released, DNB-PDCET 2021 will be conducted on September 19, NBEMS recruitment test on September 20 and FET 2021 on November 20. The final dates for DNB/DrNB final practical examinations – June 2021 Session has not been finalised yet but the exams will tentatively be held in November/December 2021.

FMGE December 2021 session is scheduled for December 12 as well as foreign dental screening test 2021 will also be held on the same day. The board has also notified the dates for NEET-MDS 2022 which will be held on December 19.

Candidates can visit the official website of the board – http://www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, Application forms and other details of these examinations will be notified in due course of time.