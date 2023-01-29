NBE opens edit window for NEET FET 2022; check details

NEET FET 2022: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences today activated the edit window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Fellowship Entrance Test 2022. Candidates who have applied for FET 2022 can edit their applications at the official website— natboard.edu.in.

The edit window opened at 3 pm and will close on January 30 at 11:55 pm. Candidates can edit uploaded information except their name, test city, nationality, mobile number and email address.

No new registrations or applications will be accepted during this period.

Also read | FMGs demand refund of exam fee; call out NBE for not issuing hall tickets

Meanwhile, the National Board of Education recently extended the cut-off date for completion of the mandatory one-year internship for MBBS to June 30. It was March 30 earlier. But, following representations from the medical fraternity, the NBE decided to extend the cut-off date.

Post the extension, a doctor’s body United Doctors Front Association requested for the postponement of NEET PG-2023 test, scheduled for March 5.