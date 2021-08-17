NBE NEET PG 2021: Registration and correction window reopened till August 20 

NBE NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has reopened the registration window for NEET PG 2021. The correction window has also been reopened. The registration and correction window were opened on August 16, 2021, and will close on August 20, NBE said in its official notice.

The NEET PG 2021 will be conducted on September 11. Previously, the examination was to be held in January, but was postponed to April and then to August.

NEET PG 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill in the user registration form to generate the user ID and password.

Step 4: Log-in and complete the application form, upload images of documents

Step 5: Choose your test city, pay the exam fee

Step 7: Agree to the declaration and submit the application form

Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship from July 21, 2021, to September 30, 2021, and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the information bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply during this window.

Candidates who had already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window if they desire to do so. However, the window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form. The edit window will open on August 16, 3 pm onwards and will close on August 20 at 11:55 pm.