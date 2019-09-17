NBE NEET-PG 2020 on January 5, check schedule here

NEET PG 2020 exam date: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be conducting NEET-PG 2020 on January 5. As per the official notification, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for PG will be conducted in the computer based mode. The application form is expected to release in the first week of November the NEET PG admit card 2020 will be out in the last week of December 2019.

NEET is held for admission to Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (DM) courses offered in government, private, deemed and central universities. In 2016, NEET was made mandatory for admission in the medical colleges in India in the undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Along with NEET, NBE has announced the dates of other exams. NEET MDS, PDCET and FMGE will be held on December 20. More details will be available on nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2020 exam pattern includes a total of 300 objective type questions for which each candidate will be allotted three hours and 30 minutes. Applicants will be able to access the demo test in the second week of December 2019.

Around 1,48,000 candidates participated in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 was held on Sunday for admissions to post-graduate medical courses in colleges across the country. The test was conducted by National Board of Examinations (NBE), across 165 cities.