NBE launches 14 new DNB/FNB courses; Check course details, application process here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) launched 14 new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses on Wednesday. From April 15, medical colleges, hospitals, and institutions can register with NBEMS for these courses. The deadline for submitting an accreditation application to natboard.edu.in is June 15.

The newly-launched courses are Renal Transplant (FNB), Andrology (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia & Critical Care (FNB), Head & Neck Oncology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Geriatric Medicine (DNB).

The individual eligibility of the courses are available on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. The applicant hospital should have a minimum of 2 years of standing in clinical establishment before it can be considered for commencement of DNB, DrNB or FNB courses. However, the hospital can apply for seeking accreditation with NBEMS after completing 1 year in clinical operations. The years in clinical operation should be substantiated with supportive documents such as a certificate of registration of the applicant hospital under applicable acts & rules.