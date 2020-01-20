NBE FMGE result declared: How to check

NBE FMGE result at natboard.edu.in (Representational image) NBE FMGE result at natboard.edu.in (Representational image)

NBE FMGE result: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) declared the result for the FMGE exam. The exam is conducted for candidates who return to India after pursuing medical or dental degree aborad. This is a mandatory test to practice medicine in India for foreign degree holders. Those who appeared for the test in December 2019 can check their result at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

While the merit list is out, candidates will be allowed to view their individual score only by January 23, as per the official notice. As per the official notice, two questions in the exam were found incorrect for which full marks will be given to all candidates.

NBE FMGE result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on FMGE link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The exam consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple choice questions to be solved in two hours and 30 minutes. There is no negative marking in the exam. To pass the test, candidates need to score 150 marks. In case of any query, candidates can contact at 18002674003 or email at nbeexamhelpdesk@gmail.com.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd